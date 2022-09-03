Is Netflix’s horror series ‘Devil in Ohio’ based on a true story?

Netflix is getting spooky creepy content out early this year with the debut of the horror series Devil in Ohio, especially in anticipation of the approaching upcoming Halloween season.



Rachel Miller created the series based on the novel by Daria Polatin, of the same name.

The novel writer revealed that the story was inspired by a true incident, that her series producer Rachel Miller told her about, and gave the idea to share.

“The bones of the story are true and happened, and I wanted to take that as a jumping-off point,” Polatin admitted in an official statement.



Due to privacy concerns, Polatin and Miller haven't disclosed the identity of the real girl involved in the incident, or information concerning the same.

Devil in Ohio is a story of a teenage girl who gets discovered by police officers after attempting to escape a mysterious satanic cult, only to meet a psychiatrist.

