Emirates offering free cargo capacity for aid to Pakistan

An emirates airplane. — Emirates

All Emirates passenger flights to Pakistan are offering cargo capacity free of charge for organisations based at International Humanitarian City (IHC) so they may provide aid to flood affectees in the country, reported Khaleej Times.

An airbridge between Dubai and Pakistan has been set up to transport equipment and food supplies for millions of people in Pakistan who have been displaced due to devastating floods.

The goods will be transported directly to five airports in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Sialkot.

The airline schedules 53 passenger flights per week to Pakistan. Therefore, the transfer of goods can become easier with the recent offer.

Any organisations at the IHC willing to utilise the free space on the planes can contact Emirates SkyCargo’s crisis relief desk at emiratescrisisrelief@emirates.com and emergencyresponse@ihc.ae.

“Emirates is deeply connected and committed to Pakistan," said Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

He said that UAE's president, vice president and prime minister had directed urgent relief to Pakistan and instructed the mobilisation of businesses across UAE to play their part.

Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Supervision of IHC said that they were thankful to the airline for standing with the IHC community in these difficult times. "Times of crisis are a true test of spirit and once again," he said.