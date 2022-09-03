BLACKPINK rules UK iTunes music charts with 'Pink Venom': Report

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK overtakes iTunes another feature to their cap, and has made history in the United Kingdom (UK).

On September 2, AllKPOP reported that BLACKPINK's pre-release song Pink Venom successfully maintained its position in the top 40 of the Official Singles Chart UK iTunes for the second consecutive week, according to the United Kingdom's Official Charts.

Pink Venom held steady at No. 37 during the week of September two to eight after debuting at No. 22 the previous week.

The K-pop girl group's single Pink Venom has become the first ever music video without a featured artist to reach two weeks in the top 40 on the Official Singles Chart.

Previously, with Kiss and Make Up as well as Sour Candy music videos, BLACKPINK already achieved this feat, but Pink Venom is the first single, exclusively by a female K-pop artist, to rank in the top 40 for two weeks.

