Meghan Markle displeases senior royals ahead of UK visit

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has reportedly ‘disappointed’ the royal family with her recent interview with The Cut.



Prince Harry’s sweetheart got candid and shared certain aspects of her life as senior royal in the latest episode of her Spotify podcast and interview with The Cut, displeasing the Firm.

The ET, citing an insider, reported "royal family is disappointed by Meghan Markle’s latest comments in The Cut magazine and on her podcast. They are distressed that after stepping back from the royal family -- claiming a need for privacy -- she continues to publicize family matters in public."

The report further said that there is a “loss of trust” with Archie and Lilibet’s mother.

Meghan’s interview comes days before she and Prince Harry are set to visit UK.

Another report by the Daily Beast claims although Prince Charles obviously loves his son Prince Harry very much and wants to work things out with him, it's unlikely they're going to get together any time soon especially after Meghan's recent bombshell interview.