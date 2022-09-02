Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears respond to child abuse allegations

American comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears have recently denied the allegations of sexual abuse of a minor, calling it “bogus”.



According to PEOPLE, in a lawsuit filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court, a woman named as Jane Doe accused Haddish and Spears of “intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse of a minor”.

It is pertinent to mention that the plaintiff’s mother has reportedly sued the comedians on behalf of a minor known as John Doe.

Haddish’s attorney Andrew Brettler responded to a lawsuit and said that the plaintiff’s mother “has been trying to assert these bogus claims against the comedian for several years”.

Brettler also revealed that there had been attorneys before him who initially took up the case and later dropped it once became clear that claims were “meritless and Haddish would not be shaken down”.

Spears’ lawyer on the other hand Debra Opri mentioned that her client “isn’t going to fall for any shakedown”.