Britney Spears claims ex-Kevin Federline ‘hasn’t had a job in 15 years’

file footage

Britney Spears on Friday claimed that her ex-husband Kevin Federline hasn’t worked a job in 15 years, also accusing him of doing drugs in a lengthy note meant for her son Jayden James after his comments about her mental health.



Taking to Instagram to share screenshots of a long note addressed to Jayden, Britney also made sure to include Kevin in her tirade, telling her son that she has ‘helped’ his father despite him not having a job in 15 years.

The Toxic singer said: “I helped your father, who hasn't had a job in 15 years...I assume it is easier for you guys to not have someone check on you to make sure you are doing your homework.”

She added: “I am sure the standards of your dad smoking weed everyday benefits your daily life at 15 to partake in a very cool generation. I completely understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing.”

Britney’s note came after Jayden sat down with Daphne Barak and made sweeping comments about his mother and her mental struggles, and also defended the 13-year-long conservatorship she was kept under.