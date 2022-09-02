BTS concert in Busan changes location due to fans' concerns

BIGHIT speaks about the venue change of BTS' Busan World Expo 2030 concert

According to a string of recent reports by BigHit Entertainment, BTS will not be performing in the old venue in Busan. Their Yet To Come concert, which was supposed to be free of charge, is going to be held in a different location.

On September 2, 2022, BTS' management company BIG HIT MUSIC released an official statement saying, "The venue for BTS' 'Yet To Come' in BUSAN, a concert for the Busan World Expo 2030, has been changed from the previously announced Ilgwang special stage to the Busan Asiad Main Stadium."

The change in venue was taken in light of safety and logistical concerns made by fans, who complained of increased hotel fares and limited venue space, as per sources from ALLKPOP.

The agency said, "In order to prioritize the safety and comfort of attendees and ensure a smooth and transparent concert environment, while still protecting the purpose of this concert, the company has come to the decision to change the concert location."

The BTS concert will remain free of charge for the audience, the agency reiterated, and "all related programs geared toward boosting the 'World Expo' bid will resume as planned."

Live streaming of the concert will take place at the surface parking lot of the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal, providing audiences with the chance to be a part of the global concert.

The Busan 2030 World Expo concert is scheduled for October 15, 2022.






