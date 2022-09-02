BBC Asian Journalist speaks up on Bollywood’s indifference over ‘devastating floods’ in Pakistan

Pakistan has recently been hit by disastrous floods after the torrential downpour last month, affecting more than 33 million lives and killing over 1200 per Geo News.



Reportedly, the disastrous flooding has left millions of people homeless in the last few days.

So far, celebrities from across the globe are showing their support to the flood victims and citizens of Pakistan.

However, the BBC Asian Network correspondent Haroon Rashid has expressed his grievance with Bollywood's A-listers on social media.

On Thursday, Rashid turned to Twitter and said that in the times of catastrophes, he never thought humanity would have any borders.

“I genuinely thought humanity knows no borders but it's telling that hardly any Bollywood stars have posted about the devastating floods in Pakistan - raise awareness, share links, just show sympathy,” he tweeted.

The journalist also added, “They know how popular they are and how much that acknowledgement would mean.”

While commenting on his post, Mahwash Ajaz, a Pakistani journalist, said, “Esp since Pakistanis always speak and talk about Bwood with so much love.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Bollywood actors Ishaan Khatter and Aly Goni had shared news of the floods on their now-expired Instagram stories. But unfortunately, the biggies of the industry remained silent on this matter.

Meanwhile, other international celebs such as American supermodel Bella Hadid and Ertugrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan also shared their thoughts on flood situation in Pakistan.