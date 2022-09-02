Balming Tiger drops MV 'SEXY NUKIM' in collaboration with BTS' RM: Watch

The collaboration music video between BTS' RM and Blaming Tiger, SEXY NUKIM has been released.
The alternative K-pop group and the globally famous pop star have finally released their eagerly anticipated track after days of anticipation.
The sensual song, which was composed by group members Unisinkable and leesuho features Omega Sapien, Mudd The Student, and Bj Wjn.
The group earlier dropped final teasers for SEXY NUKIM featuring the appearance of BTS leader RM.
With its distinctive images and overall musical vibe, SEXY NUKIM promotes the concepts of "Asian Sexy" and "Asian Cool" with its unique visual and overall music vibe.
Since Balming Tiger revealed the song, SEXY NUKIM has become incredibly popular across all platforms.
