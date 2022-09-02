Britney Spears recalls conservatorship abuse: ‘Tried my best as a hostage’

Britney Spears takes a trip down memory lane and recalls feeling incredibly ‘helpless’ in the moments when nurses would ‘hold her hostage’ for medical interventions.

The singer-singer broke her long-held silence in a lengthy post to Instagram.

She started by admitting, “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be…”

Especially when she had “to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and [expletive]”.

“I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship !!!”

Before concluding she also added, “Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me … I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!”