 
close
Friday September 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Netflix upcoming 'The Swimmers' drops official teaser with release date

Netflix dropped teaser of 'The Swimmers' movie that tells the inspirational story of teenage sisters

By Web Desk
September 02, 2022
Netflix upcoming The Swimmers dropped official teaser with release date
Netflix upcoming 'The Swimmers' dropped official teaser with release date 

 ‘The Swimmers’ is an upcoming movie on Netflix, which is based on a true story of two siblings who made history through sports.

The Swimmers will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on September 8 2022, later on Netflix   23 November 2022. 

The duo sisters shared love of swimming keeps them bound together, and it’s that passion that pushes the sisters to risk everything to make it to the 2016 Rio Olympics. 


CAST:

  • Matthias Schweighofer
  • James Krishna Floyd 
  • Ali Suliman 
  • Manal Issa
  • Victoria Valcheva
  • Bridgitta Roy
  • Dritan Kastrati
  • Alfredo Tavares
  • Nathalie Issa


The teaser shows how the duo is celebrating with their loved ones and spending time with family members, who were suffering from the aftereffects of war.


Checkout the below: