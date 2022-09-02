Netflix upcoming 'The Swimmers' drops official teaser with release date

‘The Swimmers’ is an upcoming movie on Netflix, which is based on a true story of two siblings who made history through sports.
The Swimmers will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on September 8 2022, later on Netflix 23 November 2022.
The duo sisters shared love of swimming keeps them bound together, and it’s that passion that pushes the sisters to risk everything to make it to the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The teaser shows how the duo is celebrating with their loved ones and spending time with family members, who were suffering from the aftereffects of war.
Checkout the below:
