More 19 die in flood-related incidents as toll reaches 1,186: NDMA

Excessive rains submerged an area in Hyderabad on August 23, 2022. ONLINE

Severe flash floods across Pakistan have claimed at least 19 lives during the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 1,186, said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA issued its report with the latest statistics.

According to the NDMA report, the latest 12 deaths took place in Sindh, four in KP and three in Balochistan. The deceased include nine children.

The disaster management authority said 256 people were injured in the flood-related incidents across the country.

The flash floods badly impacted 80 districts of the country, said the report.

The NDMA report said that 256 deaths took place in Balochistan, 268 in KP, 188 in Punjab, 22 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 41 lost their lives in the AJK.

The deceased include 244 women and 416 children. Meanwhile, the number of people injured as a result of the catastrophic flood reached 4896.

