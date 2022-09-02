List of Amazon Originals 2022: Streaming Now

With the start of 2022, Amazon Original has a list of movies streaming on the platform, ranging from action thrillers to romantic comedies.
Here’s your ongoing preview for all of the Amazon Originals available to stream on Prime Video, right now.
The psychological thriller Deep Waters is based on Patricia Highsmith's 1957 novel and is a story of a married couple who share an open relationship.
The couple allows one another to have affairs until things get out of hand and the story hits a dangerous turn.
All the Old Knives is a mystery thriller mystery featuring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton in the lead roles.
The plot revolves around the mission of two CIA agents who unite together to solve a case of a terrorist hijacking. In doing so, they must be cautious of their surroundings and decide who they can trust.
The Lost City is an action-adventure film, featuring Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, and Channing Tatum in the lead roles.
The story centers around the writer Loretta who, along with her model friend Alan, is kidnapped by a billionaire while she is on a promotional for her new book.
In order to get freedom, the pair must fulfill the task of finding the fabled treasure of the city before it gets lost forever.
