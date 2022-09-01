Ana de Armas shares her reaction on upcoming movie Blonde’s rating: ‘unfair’

Ana de Armas spoke up on her forthcoming movie Blonde’s rating, which is based on the life of Marilyn Monroe.
According to CNN Entertainment, Ana’s movie received Motion Picture Association’s highest rating due to its “some sexual content”. This shows that the movie will not be allowed for the individuals under the age of 17.
The Deep Water actress believed that this rating is “unjustified”.
“I didn’t understand why that happened,” said The Gray Man star.
She noted that a “number of shows or movies” are way “more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde”.
“But to tell this story, it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained,” explained the 34-year-old.
She added, “Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn't the only one.”
Andrew Dominik, the director of Blonde, also shared his views about the movie ahead of its release earlier this year.
“It’s a demanding movie. If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office,” he asserted.
Meanwhile, the movie will be available for streaming on Netflix on September 23.
