Meghan Markle ‘shunned into exile’ as Hollywood popularity drops

Royal experts have warned Meghan Markle of the growing amount of 'dislike' she appears to amass in the global media landscape, and also voiced concerns about a potential exile.



This claim has been made by Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden, in an interview with Palace Confidential on Mailplus.

In the interview he started off by admitting, “We didn't hear much about Serena, it was all about Meghan.”

“It was very much 'that's enough about me, what do you think of me?'”

“Instead of Serena making the headlines, all the headlines have been about Meghan's stories and the things she's disclosed during this podcast.”

“It was a missed opportunity, certainly for Serena. Given that, I’m not sure famous people will be queueing up to go on it, because they’ll know it’s actually all about the supposed interviewer.”