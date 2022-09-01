Amber Heard’s chances of winning Johnny Depp appeal broken down

A lawyer breaks down the ‘real chances’ Amber Heard has at winning her appeal against Johnny Depp.

This insight has been shared by law firm partner Daniele Davis, in a revelation to Vulture, via email.

“I’m not sure how legal it is,” She began by admitting to the publication.

“Over the course of the six-week trial, Heard’s main argument was whether or not she had truly been a victim of domestic violence committed by Depp.”

“Since the appeals court is ‘limited’ in what it can discuss following the actual trial, Amber Heard’s team might “be able to pull a needle out of a haystack to find this harmful error.”

This comes shortly after Heard's true thoughts about the Johnny Depp MTV appearance were brought to light. According to HollywoodLife sources, “Amber really wasn’t surprised Whitney spoke up because she knows her sister will always have her back. Whitney still can’t believe Johnny is being placed on this pedestal and she feels awful for her sister.”