ITZY album CHECKMATE becomes group 1st ‘Million-seller', creates history

As reported by The Korea Times on August 31, 2022, the band's fifth EP CHECKMATE surpasses the 1 million mark according to JYP Entertainment, citing data from the country's benchmark Circle Chart.

The album was released on July 15, the EP has also earned the group its first top 10 spot on the Billboard 200 main albums chart after being ranked on No. 8 later in the month.

Furthermore, the quintet kicked off their first CHECKMATE world tour with concerts in Seoul last month.

For those unaware, ITZY is a South Korean girl group under JYP Entertainment, consisting of 5 members: Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. Popular for hip-hop music since 2019.