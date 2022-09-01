 
Thursday September 01, 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio is 'hanging with girls' to get over Camilla Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camilla Morrone began dating in 2018

By Web Desk
September 01, 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio is spending time with his pals after breakup with Camilla Morrone.

The 47-year-old, who split with his 25-year-old girlfriend this week, has reportedly been partying with his friends 'every night'

A source tells Page Six: “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging with his old crew and some girls.”

Meanwhile, Camilla is spending time with her mother in St.Tropez.

Before the breakup became public, an insider revealed: “I thought that was a little weird when [Camilla] was in St. Tropez.”

DiCaprio had been dating Morrone since 2018. The couple made their relationship official in 2020 at the Oscars red carpet.