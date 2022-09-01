Leonardo DiCaprio is 'hanging with girls' to get over Camilla Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio is spending time with his pals after breakup with Camilla Morrone.
The 47-year-old, who split with his 25-year-old girlfriend this week, has reportedly been partying with his friends 'every night'
A source tells Page Six: “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging with his old crew and some girls.”
Meanwhile, Camilla is spending time with her mother in St.Tropez.
Before the breakup became public, an insider revealed: “I thought that was a little weird when [Camilla] was in St. Tropez.”
DiCaprio had been dating Morrone since 2018. The couple made their relationship official in 2020 at the Oscars red carpet.
Kylie Jenner wanted her daughter to have the best lips in the world
Meghan Markle faces embarrassment after her claim about South Africa rejected
Meghan Markle loses sympathy in US media
Bollywood losing its allure
Johnny Depp's ex shares interesting story of a gift she received from the star
'The Lord of the Rings': The Rings of Power' premiers today