Terror case: ATC summons Imran Khan at 12 noon

PTI chairman Imran Khan speaks during an anti-government protest rally in Islamabad on August 20, 2022. Photo: AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan at 12 noon in the terror case filed against him for threatening senior police officers and Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally in the federal capital.



Imran Khan had secured pre-arrest bail in the terror case till September 1.



ATC judge Raja Hassan Jawad resumed hearing of the terrorism case against the PTI chairman who was not present in the courtroom despite his pre-arrest bail in the case expiring today.

Babar Awan, Imran Khan's counsel, apprised the court that his client’s life was under threat, hence he did not appear before the court. He maintained that Islamabad police issued a threat alert about a possible attack on Imran Khan.

During the proceedings, the lawyer pleaded with the court to grant interim bail to his client. “IG and DIG operations would be responsible if something happens to my client,” warned Babar.

At this, the court remarked that only those who come to court get bail. There is no such example that a suspected is granted bail without appearing in court, the judge stated.