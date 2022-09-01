A fuel station worker refills a car's petrol tank. — AFP/File

The government has increased prices of petroleum products in the country after which the new price of petrol will be Rs235.98 per litre, said a statement issued by the Finance Division early Thursday.



After revised petroleum products prices, Rs2.07 per litre has been increased in the price of petrol.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase of Rs2.99 in the price of high-speed diesel, after which the new price will be Rs247.43 per litre. The price of light diesel oil will be 201.54 per litre after an increase of Rs 9.79 per litre.

According to the notification issued by the Finance Division, the new price of kerosene oil has been fixed at Rs210.32 per litre after an increase of Rs10.92 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from September 1, the notification added.