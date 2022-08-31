Shia LaBeouf admits to cheating in relationships:’I hurt many other people’

Transformers star Shia LaBeouf is confessing to many wrongdoings including cheating in relationships.

The actor was sued in 2020 by his ex, musician FKA Twigs, who accused him of sexual battery.

LaBeouf has denied the allegations and a trial date for the civil case has been set for 17 April 2023; however, in his explosive interview on Jon Bernthal's Real Ones podcast he came clean about many wrongdoings.

LaBeouf said he has a 'long list of people that I need to make amends to', admitting that he has 'cheat[ed] on every woman I've ever been with'

Without explicitly naming FKA Twigs - real name Tahliah Barnett - LaBeouf said: "I hurt that woman. And in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman.

"I was selfish, self-centred, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being."

He continued: “I hurt a lot of people, and I'm fully aware of that. And I'm going to owe for the rest of my life."

Reflecting on his past and looking ahead to his future, the Holes star said he wants to be 'useful'.

He said: "When I think about what my life has become, and what it is now, like what my purpose is now… I need to be useful.