Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, India fined for slow over-rate

Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani bowls against India during Asia Cup 2022 match on August 28, 2022. -AFP

DUBAI: The arch-rivals Pakistan and India were fined 40% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in their Group A match of the Asia Cup on Sunday.

The penalties were imposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after the teams were ruled to be two overs short of their respective targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Both captains pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Ruchira Pilliyaguruge, third umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charges.