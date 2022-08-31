Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, India fined for slow over-rate

DUBAI: The arch-rivals Pakistan and India were fined 40% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in their Group A match of the Asia Cup on Sunday.
The penalties were imposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after the teams were ruled to be two overs short of their respective targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.
In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
Both captains pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Ruchira Pilliyaguruge, third umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charges.
Rahul Dravid tested positive for COVID just before team's departure to the United Arab Emirates for Asia Cup 2022
Match between the two arch-rivals will be held on August 28
The Indian batter says he has always enjoyed watching Babar play
Asia Cup 2022 has kick-started today with first match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai
The two neighbouring nations, with a bitter cricketing history, will lock horns in the Asia Cup at 7 pm tomorrow
India and Pakistan to face each other on August 28