Meghan Markle tries 'bizarre' approach to cash in Diana death anniversary

Meghan Markle is trying hard to remind people of Princess Diana with her looks.
The Duchess of Sussex is accused 'trying' to cash in Diana's fame for her ongoing podcast, thereby hurting husband Prince Harry ahead of his mother's 25th death anniversary.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield speak on GB News: "I do wonder if there's a strategy behind it where it's the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death she's going to be on magazine covers, so let's get Meghan on magazine covers so that people compare the two."
She said: "Also, I don't know if you saw the picture on the cover of The Cut, it looks exactly like a picture that Princess Diana took in a black turtleneck," adding: "It is bizarre, and we've seen her on multiple occasions try to dress like Princess Diana. It is bizarre.
“Does Prince Harry not look at her and say ‘that looks an awful lot like something my mother would wear?’”
She added: “It's devastating and Prince Harry should be remembering his mother and should be connecting with his brother in the next few hours."
Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal receive Best Actor Awards at 2022 Filmfare
Meghan Markle told American magazine British media called Archie by the 'N-word'
Prince William is being asked to catch a plane to California in the US to put a stop to Meghan Markle's claims
Will Smith should have slapped Chris Rock 'even harder,' suggests Twitter user after the comedian joked about 1995...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first met in summer 2016 and the news of their relationship broke in October.
Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997 in a car crash.