Piers Morgan pays touching tribute to Princess Diana

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has paid a touching tribute to world’s "biggest star” Princess Diana on her 25th death anniversary.
Sharing a throwback photo of Prince William and Harry’s mother from The Mirror’s September 1, 1997 cover, Piers Morgan said, “25yrs ago today, the world’s biggest star died in a car crash.”
“She was so famous I didn’t even need to put her name on the Daily Mirror front page about the tragedy. Everyone knew Princess Diana & this Demarchelier photo epitomised her radiant beauty & superstar quality. RIP,” he concluded.
Diana was killed on Aug. 31, 1997, when the limousine carrying her, crashed in the Pont de L’Alma tunnel in Paris as it sped away from chasing paparazzi photographers on motorbikes.
