Leonardo DiCaprio, Camilla Morrone call it quits after 4 years of dating

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camilla Morrone have ended their romance after four years of relationship.

The lovebirds, who discreetly dated for the first two years of their relationship, made their official debut at the Oscars in 2020.

The couple had been first linked together in January 2018 during an outing in Aspen, Colorado.

The breakup news comes after Morrone,25, in 2019 spoke about her age difference with the Titanic star,47.

The model told Los Angeles Times: "There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

She also said it was "frustrating" being mostly known for her attachment to DiCaprio: "I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating. ... I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation."