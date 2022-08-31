Netflix upcoming movie release date, cast list for ‘Rainbow’ drops

Netflix has shared the thrilling trailer for the upcoming movie Rainbow on August 30th and the film is set to release on September 30, 2022.
Rainbow is a Spanish movie, inspired by the novel Wizard of Oz which depicts the story of a free-spirited teenager, who in search of her mother along with her eccentric companions, sets out on a whimsical journey while avoiding the clutches of a wicked woman.
The movie is directed by Paco León and is written by Javier Gullón as well as Paco León.
The trailer gives brief insights into her experiences, the film also portrays a colourful side of life that includes fashion, art, dance and above all, music.
