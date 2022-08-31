Meghan Markle to expose royal secrets in personal ‘dynamite’ diary?

file footage

Meghan Markle reportedly has a personal diary full of explosive royal secrets that could unleash havoc on the British royal family if she decides to publish them, reported Express UK.



The claims come from a source close to the Duchess of Sussex, who said that Meghan actually maintained a personal journal when she stayed with the royals in the UK as an ‘insurance policy’ against them.

As per the insider: “Harry and Meghan were told to ignore social media and newspapers but sometimes staff would say to them, ‘so sorry about what was written the other day’, and she would hit the roof.”

Meghan Markle reportedly has a personal diary that could unleash havoc on the British royal family

“She wrote it all in her diary as an insurance policy. If it ever saw the light of day, it would surely be dynamite,” the source added.

“By the sounds of it, this journal was rediscovered this summer, boxed up and shipped back to Montecito,” they also claimed.

The comments come just days after Meghan sent shockwaves across the UK and the royal family with a new in-depth interview with The Cut, in which she revealed that she actually found her journal in her UK home, Frogmore Cottage, when she visited for the Queen’s Jubilee.

“You go back and you open drawers and you’re like, Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there?” Meghan shared.