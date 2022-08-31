Meghan Markle's diary sparks fears of new book

Meghan Markle's claim that she found a diary she was writing before her departure from the UK has left royal experts and fans worrying.
According to Daily Mail, the Duchess revealed she was writing a daily journal before her and Prince Harry stepped down as working royals.
The publications said that her interview has raised fears that she may publish a book with 'more bombshell revelations'.
"You go back and you open drawers and you're like, Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there," she said.
Daily Mail reported, "This has led to fears that the discovery of the diary, at her and Prince Harry's official UK residence, when they were last in the UK in June for the Jubilee celebrations, will 'trigger warning signals' for the royal family."
The 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker is also the only music artist to top any Billboard chart 50 times
'It's only now, in my later life as an adult, that I'm recognising that effect,' shared James
Angelina Jolie delights fans as she gives them a rare glimpse into the things she truly treasures
Taylor Swift new album release date sparks rumours for its odd timing
Rumors recently circulated that the two lovebirds were broken up when Noah wasn't in attendance at Dixie's birthday...
Katie Price speaks up about her mental health struggle and limited access to children