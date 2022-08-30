Lady Gaga rocks bright floral co-ord as she makes Chromatica Ball tour stop in Tokyo

File footage

Lady Gaga has once again dropped jaws with her outstanding sartorial statement and fans cannot stop drooling.

The Shallow singer, 36, who is currently touring the world with her Chromatica Ball tour, stunned millions with her latest glam look as she touched down in Tokyo, Japan.

Taking to her Instagram handle today, Gaga posted a fun clip ahead of her performance in the Japanese capital. She rocked the glam look featuring a bright floral co-ord, designed by Japan's Yohji Yamamoto.

The outfit featured an oversized shirt and voluminous trousers adorned with both flowers and abstract text. She completed her look with a large silver chain necklace and high black platforms.

She highlighted her natural glam with heavy make-up, including bright red lip and purple eye shadow - complete with lashings of mascara.

The Poker Face crooner tied her blonde tresses back into a bun. She captioned the designer 'Haus of Yamamoto' as well as wrote, ' TAKE A BITE TAKE A BITE #tokyo' - with a sushi emoticon.

Recently, Gaga has been confirmed to play Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.