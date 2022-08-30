Elon Musk’s ex-wife Talulah Riley enjoys shopping with boyfriend Thomas Brodie

Billionaire Elon Musk’s ex-wife Talulah Riley stepped out with boyfriend Game Of Thrones actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster in Hertfordshire on Monday.
Talulah Riley divorced US tech billionaire Elon Musk not once but twice.
She and her boyfriend were spotted furniture shopping in Hertford.
The lovebirds first met on the set of Disney's Pistol and the couple began dating during its filming.
The Daily Mail, quoting a source, reported, Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie have reportedly bought a grade two house recently.
Talulah was previously married to Tesla chief Elon Musk in 2010 and they divorced in 2012.
The world’s richest person and the British actress remarried in 2013 and split again in 2016.
Elon Musk, during his strained relations with Talulah had said, “We took some time apart for several months to see if absence makes the heart grow fonder, and unfortunately it did not.”
