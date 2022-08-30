Meghan Markle’s friend comes out in her support after ‘Prince Harry lost dad’ remarks

Meghan Markle’s close friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has come out in support of the Duchess of Sussex after her alleged comments “Prince Harry ‘lost’ his father, Prince Charles” in her recent interview.
The Finding Freedom author took to Twitter and shared the text from her interview which reads: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process. It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”
Omid Scobie clarifies, “There seems to be confusion in some headlines about this quote in The Cut interview. I understand that Prince Harry is actually referring to Meghan's loss of her own father, and Meghan is saying she doesn't want Harry to lose his.”
According to Page Six, in her interview with The Cut, Meghan brought up her husband’s strained relationship with his dad when asked about her falling out with her own father, Thomas Markle.
The Duchess allegedly said Prince Harry “lost” his father, Prince Charles, following his exit from the royal family.
Song Kang Ho is returning to the small screen after 32 years
‘Pink Venom’ stays on top after it debuts No.22 spot on Billboard Global's weekly 'Hot 100'
Talulah Riley was previously married to Elon Musk
Prince Harry’s careless move stole the spotlight from his good deed of participating in a charity polo event
Meghan Markle is being accused of ‘deflecting’ attention away from her own family issues
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoy new kind of royalty in their ‘startlingly big’ US mansion