Kate Middleton, Prince William share true feelings for Pakistan flood victims

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have reacted to the floods in Pakistan as monsoon flooding death toll rises to 1,136.



Prince William and Kate re-tweeted Queen Elizabeth’s personal message for Pakistan flood victims to share their true feelings.

The Queen’s message reads: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan.

“My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts.”

She further said, “The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Pakistan as you recover from these terrible events.”

The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,136, according to figures released Monday by National Disaster Management Authority.

It said 75 people had died in the previous 24 hours, but authorities were still trying to reach cut-off villages.