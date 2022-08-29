Meghan Markle suggests has more royal secrets up her sleeves

Meghan Markle does not seem to ease tension with her royal-in-laws as she talked about everything from her Windsor exit to new life in Montecito during a new interview with a US magazine.

Prince Harry's wife gave a startling interview to New York magazine’s The Cut in which she apparently sent a message to the Royal Family.

Speaking with New York-based journalist Allison P Davis, the Duchess suggested she has more secrets to reveal.

Ms Davis writes in The Cut: "In the lull in conversation, Meghan turns to me and leans forward to ask in a conspiratorial hush, 'Do you want to know a secret?'

Davis adds: "Meghan, silenced no more, looks around, making sure nobody (who would be?) is listening in. "Then the top-secret drop: 'I’m getting back … on Instagram,' she says, her eyes alight and devilish."

Meghan Markle has seemingly alerted the royal family with her surprising new interview, sending them warnings that she's won't remain silent as she has decided to return to social media.