Meghan Markle's 'veiled' swipe at royals worsens family rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift with the Royal family is only getting worse with the Duke and Duchess’ upcoming European tour.

According to a royal expert, it would be ‘surprising’ if the Queen agrees to meet with the couple, especially amid the buzz around Meghan’s podcast and Harry’s upcoming tell-all memoir.

During his conversation with Daily Mail, Phil Dampier said: “I would be very surprised if Harry and Meghan visit the Queen at Balmoral.”

“They have ongoing issues about their security travelling around the country, though obviously, they would be secure within the Castle grounds,” he added.

The expert also noted that Meghan and Harry “ have a tight schedule anyway so would find it hard to fit in. But above all, I just don't get the impression at the moment that there is much goodwill on both sides.

“Prince Charles is up in Scotland at the moment, as are other royals, and under normal circumstances, Harry would want to see his father as well as his grandmother,” he continued.

“But these are not normal times and I fear the family rift is getting worse, not better. Meghan didn't help with her recent podcast in which she made veiled criticisms of the royal family. And of course, Harry's book is hanging over the family like a bad smell.

“All the time the royals don't know what he will say in his book they will be wary of him,” he added.