MTV Awards 2022: Lizzo urges fans to vote as she claims laws in US are 'oppressing us'

Lizzo is making a political statement at MTV Awards 2022.

The Truth Hurts hit-maker appeared to make a political statement at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night as she used her winners speech to claim that laws in the United States were 'oppressing us.'

The singer, 34, was a major winner as she earned video for good for her hit About Damn Time.

She admitted to not knowing what the award title 'music video for good' meant and instead spoke about how power a single vote can be while calling on her fans to vote and change the laws.

The Minnesota native - born Melissa Viviane Jefferson - said: 'Thank you so much, thank you to Christian [Breslauer], who directed the video, Kenny. I don't know what Music Video for Good means, but I do know what your vote means. Your vote means everything to me, it means everything to making a change in this country.

'So remember, when you're voting for your favorite artist, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us.'

Lizzo went on to address her critics as she defiantly said: 'And now, to the b****es that got something to say about me in this dress -- You know what? I'm not going to say nothing. They be like 'Lizzo, why don't you clap back? Why don't you clap back?' Because b**** this is winning ho!'

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards brought together the biggest names in the music industry on Sunday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Lizzo beat out Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5, Latto – P*ssy. Rina Sawayama – This Hell, and Stromae – Fils de joie.



