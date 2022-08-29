Prince William and Kate Middleton’s love story: All you need to know

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton got married on April 29, 2011 after their first meeting in 2001 while at the University of St Andrews.



Royal biographer Kate Nicholls said it did not take long for the future king to notice his future wife when they were both residents at St Salvator's Hall of Residence in first year.

The parents of three quickly became friends, and William fell in love with Kate.

The Duke of Cambridge had disclosed that Kate's sense of humour had made him fall in love with her.

In an interview before their wedding, Prince William said, “We met at university – at St Andrew’s – and we were friends for over a year first. It just sort of blossomed from then on. We just spent more time with each other and had a good giggle. Had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and just, you know, had a really good time.”

The Queen’s grandson also revealed “She’s got a really naughty sense of humour which kind of helps me because I’ve got a very dirty sense of humour.

‘So it was good fun, we had a really good laugh. And then things happened.’