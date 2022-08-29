Commuters ride motorbikes along a street during monsoon rains in Karachi. Photo: AFP/file

KARACHI: Amid the countrywide devastation caused by flash floods and torrential rains, Karachi is expected to receive showers from Tuesday under the influence of the current monsoon spell, forecast the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday.

As per the Met Office, Karachi is again expected to receive light rain and the weather will remain partly cloudy over the next 24 hours.

In a statement, the PMD said, “a westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the country.”

The Met Office said that hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country today. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

A minimum temperature of 27°C was recorded in Karachi Monday, while the maximum temperature is expected to be between 31°C and 33°C.

The humidity ratio was recorded at 81%, while winds from the southwest were blowing at 16km/h, according to the PMD.