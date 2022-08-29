Netflix upcoming ‘PLAN A PLAN B’, trailer, release date, cast list

Netflix shared the trailer for their upcoming romantic-comedy PLAN A PLAN B on August 29.
The movie revolves around a matchmaker played by Tamannaah Bhatia who believes that marriage is for everyone except herself, and a successful yet cynical divorce lawyer played by Riteish Deshmukh.
Things take a quirky turn when she moves into an office next to the lawyer, their heated conflict gradually turns into complicated feelings of attraction.
The rom-com is directed by Shashanka Ghosh, written by Rajat Arora, and produced by Trilok Malhotra and K.R. Harish. It is slated to release on September 30, 2022.
