Netflix upcoming ‘PLAN A PLAN B’, trailer, release date, cast list

Netflix shared the trailer for their upcoming romantic-comedy PLAN A PLAN B on August 29.

The movie revolves around a matchmaker played by Tamannaah Bhatia who believes that marriage is for everyone except herself, and a successful yet cynical divorce lawyer played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Things take a quirky turn when she moves into an office next to the lawyer, their heated conflict gradually turns into complicated feelings of attraction.

The rom-com is directed by Shashanka Ghosh, written by Rajat Arora, and produced by Trilok Malhotra and K.R. Harish. It is slated to release on September 30, 2022.







Cast List:

Riteish Deshmukh

Tamannaah Bhatia

Poonam Dhillon

Kusha Kapila





Check out the Trailer:



