Netflix upcoming ‘PLAN A PLAN B’, trailer, release date, cast list

Trailer for Netflix upcoming movie ‘PLAN A PLAN B’ is out now, and is filled with quirky romance and comedy

By Web Desk
August 29, 2022
 Netflix shared the trailer for their upcoming romantic-comedy PLAN A PLAN B on August 29. 

The movie revolves around a matchmaker played by Tamannaah Bhatia who believes that marriage is for everyone except herself, and a successful yet cynical divorce lawyer played by Riteish Deshmukh. 

Things take a quirky turn when she moves into an office next to the lawyer, their heated conflict gradually turns into complicated feelings of attraction.

The rom-com is directed by Shashanka Ghosh, written by Rajat Arora, and produced by Trilok Malhotra and K.R. Harish. It is slated to release on September 30, 2022.


Cast List:

  • Riteish Deshmukh
  • Tamannaah Bhatia
  • Poonam Dhillon
  • Kusha Kapila  


Check out the Trailer: