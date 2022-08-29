Queen Elizabeth sends warning bells ringing amid worsening health reports

file footage

Recent reports about Queen Elizabeth’s health have sent warning bells ringing amongst royal fans after sources claim that her health is ‘rapidly worsening’.



The claim comes from a source close to the Palace, who told The Daily Mail recently that the Queen is considering several royal engagements in the coming days as her ‘mobility has taken a change in the past few weeks.’

The insider claimed to the outlet: “The Queen’s condition is not what you would call ideal, but then Her Majesty is 96 after all.”

Experts also suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will be visiting the UK early next month, will not be meeting the monarch owing to her health issues.