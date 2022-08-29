BTS wins 'Group Of The Year' award at VMAs 2022

BTS, yet again, creates history by winning the award of 'Group Of The Year' for the fourth consecutive year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

On August 28, this year's VMAs took place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.



For those unversed, the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs ) is an award show presented by the cable channel MTV.



For those unaware, the South Korean hotshots did not attend the award ceremony due to their busy schedules, as each of the members is currently focusing on solo projects.





Not only that, the group was nominated for “Best K-Pop”, “Best Choreography”, Best Visual Effects” and “Best Metaverse Performance as well as.



Not only that, Jungkook was also nominated for the Left and Right collaboration with Charlie Puth too.













