Emma Watson steps outside in style with new beau

Emma Watson turned heads in a gorgeous summer dress as she stepped outside with her new beau Brandon Green.
For a scenic day in Venice recently the Harry Potter film series actress, 32, and the 29-year-old-son of controversial tycoon Sir Philip Green, looked close as they enjoyed the scenic sights in Italy.
Emma wore a cream and pink floral summer dress with a thigh-split, paired with leather boots and black socks.
Brandon wore a navy tee, blue trousers, and trainers as he toted two bags,
Emma and Brandon were first pictured together last September when they disembarked from a helicopter in Battersea, London.
