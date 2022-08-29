 
close
Sunday August 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Emma Watson steps outside in style with new beau

Emma and Brandon were first pictured together last September when they disembarked from a helicopter in Battersea, London

By Web Desk
August 29, 2022

Emma Watson turned heads in a gorgeous summer dress as she stepped outside with her new beau Brandon Green.

For a scenic day in Venice recently the Harry Potter film series actress, 32, and the 29-year-old-son of controversial tycoon Sir Philip Green, looked close as they enjoyed the scenic sights in Italy.

Emma wore a cream and pink floral summer dress with a thigh-split, paired with leather boots and black socks.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Brandon wore a navy tee, blue trousers, and trainers as he toted two bags,

Emma and Brandon were first pictured together last September when they disembarked from a helicopter in Battersea, London. 