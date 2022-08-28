Does Elon Musk make his mother sleep in a garage?

Maye Musk (L) with son Elon Musk. — Twitter/File

In a shocking revelation, Elon Musk’s mother Maye — when visiting her son in his Texas home — said that she sleeps in the garage.

Despite being the mother of the world’s richest man, the 74-year-old said that she is not interested in material possessions.

When Maye Musk visits her multi-billionaire son’s home, she claims to sleep in the garage of his Texas home.

“You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site,” the tech magnet’s mother said in an interview to The Times.

Musk, himself, is worth $229 billion. Earlier, in April he claimed to not “even own a home right now”. The tech billionaire revealed that he lived “at friend’s places”.

The Tesla-owner earlier also tweeted that his primary residence was a rental worth $50,000 from SpaceX. The house was conveniently located near the company’s office in Texas.

Last summer, Musk began unpacking his property portfolio after he revealed to give up all his tangible assets and devote himself to “Mar and Earth”.

“I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house,” he wrote in a tweet in May 2020.

“Don’t need the cash,” the multi-billionaire tweeted back in 2020, adding that possession “just weighs you down”.

However, unlike Musk, his mother revealed that she is least interested in Mars.

“You have to have six months of preparation and isolation and that just doesn’t appeal to me,” she said in the interview, adding that she will do it if her kids request her.

Maye has three children Errol Musk including two sons Elon and Kimbal, and daughter Tosca.