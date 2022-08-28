Princess Anne’s ‘intimate’ letters from extra-marital affair laid bare: Details

file footage

Back in the 80s, Princess Anne was in the centre of a major scandal after letters from her lover were leaked to the press, with a royal expert describing them as ‘too hot to handle’.

As per Express UK, letters exchanged between Anne, the Queen’s daughter, and Timothy, the Queen’s equerry, were leaked to The Sun in the late 80s, and were touted to be of an ‘extremely personal and intimate nature’.

It is pertinent to mention that at the time of the scandalous leak, Princess Anne was still married to Captain Mark Phillips, the father of her two children, Peter and Zara.

Experts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie discussed the scandal on the latest episode of the Royally Obsessed podcast, with Bowie asking Fiorito: “Did you know the history of, sort of, their relationship?”

She then added: “Apparently, the separation announcement (of Anne and Mark) came just a handful of months after letters from Timothy, the Queen's 34-year-old equerry were delivered to The Sun tabloid, anonymously, in 1989.”

“The contents of the letters weren't revealed by The Sun… They passed them along to Scotland Yard, who proceeded a massive investigation,,” Bowie continued.

She further shared: “Apparently, the only things that were revealed about the letters, at the time, was that they were of extremely personal and intimate nature, and, quote, too hot to handle.”

At the time, Buckingham Palace addressed the controversy by admitting to the affair between Anne and Timothy, issuing a statement that said: “The stolen letters were addressed to the Princess Royal by Commander Timothy Laurence, the Queen’s Equerry.”



