Prince Harry warned 'incendiary' memoir may cause ‘forest fires’ near Palace

Royal experts fear the ‘rehashing’ of old wounds’ in Prince Harry’s "incendiary" memoir could spark forest fires across Buckingham Palace.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti, per Express UK.

He began by addressing fears surrounding “old wounds” that start “more controversy” and prove “more incendiary” than ever.

He was also quoted saying, “Harry and Megan already made explosive allegations of racism against the Royal Family, and any allegations made after revisiting the death of Diana could prove to be even more incendiary.”

“Focusing on Diana will of course bring even more publicity and attention to the book and to the Prince himself, which itself might have a negative psychological effect.”

“He and Meghan had complained about the press attention they received previously, and that may increase.”