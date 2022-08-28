Ed Sheeran stuns fans with surprise performance during Bring Me The Horizon show

Ed Sheeran is surprising fans with his rocking performance during Bring Me The Horizon show.
On Saturday, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter left fans thrilled at Reading Festival after he appeared on stage during the rock band's headlining set to perform their remix of Ed's popular hit Bad Habits.
Bring Me The Horizon returned the favour by bringing out the Perfect hitmaker after he recently invited the band to join him on stage at the Brit Awards earlier this year.
Ed's surprise appearance came following days of rumours that he could appear at Reading Festival over the bank holiday weekend.
Earlier on Saturday, Ed was seen being mobbed by fans as he was pictured at Warsaw airport on Saturday morning after performing in the Polish city.
But the singer was eager to jet back to join Bring Me The Horizon on the Main Stage West, and they did not leave fans disappointed as they put on a rocking show.
Ed's appearance proved rumours that he would join the rock band on stage at Reading Festival to be correct.
Speaking ahead of his appearance, a source told The Sun: 'Bring Me's set is shaping up to be one of the most electric of the weekend and is jam-packed with surprises.
'They have been speaking with Ed and they are hoping he is going to be able to come out.
Amber Heard reportedly used Elon Musk as part of a shocking long-form plan
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dine at al-fresco, share a kiss during endless second honeymoon in Italy
Olivia Wilde claimed that she had to fire LaBeouf from the role of Jack, which ultimately ended up going to Harry Styles
Kate Middleton had been tentatively looking forward to meeting up with Meghan Markle when she and Prince Harry came to...
'Goodnight Mommy' stars two-time Academy winner Naomi Watts
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put on blast for being ‘fine with gambling their future away’ with Netflix