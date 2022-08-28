Shia LaBeouf makes first public appearance since he refused Olivia Wilde fired him from ‘Don't Worry Darling’

It was the first time Shia LaBeouf has been publicly spotted since engaging in a public spat with Olivia Wilde.
In a Variety cover story published this week, Wilde claimed that she had to fire LaBeouf from the role of Jack, which ultimately ended up going to Harry Styles, now Wilde’s beau.
On Saturday, in Los Angeles Wilde was seen in a public spot as donned a pair of casual orange Adidas shorts and a graphic black and white t-shirt.
He bared his tattoo-inked thighs in the bottoms and wore black socks with matching slides.
LaBeouf slicked his dark hair back and sported a full beard with a pair of glossy black sunglasses.
The outing comes just a day after he penned an unprecedented email to Olivia Wilde, which was published in Vanity Fair.
In the impassioned note, he claimed that he wasn't fired from the director's movie Don't Worry Darling, despite the widespread belief that he was.
Netflix has dropped for the trailer for the new upcoming family friendly series 'Ivy & Bean'
Amber Heard reportedly used Elon Musk as part of a shocking long-form plan
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dine at al-fresco, share a kiss during endless second honeymoon in Italy
Kate Middleton had been tentatively looking forward to meeting up with Meghan Markle when she and Prince Harry came to...
'Goodnight Mommy' stars two-time Academy winner Naomi Watts
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put on blast for being ‘fine with gambling their future away’ with Netflix