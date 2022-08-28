Shia LaBeouf makes first public appearance since he refused Olivia Wilde fired him from ‘Don't Worry Darling’

It was the first time Shia LaBeouf has been publicly spotted since engaging in a public spat with Olivia Wilde.

In a Variety cover story published this week, Wilde claimed that she had to fire LaBeouf from the role of Jack, which ultimately ended up going to Harry Styles, now Wilde’s beau.

On Saturday, in Los Angeles Wilde was seen in a public spot as donned a pair of casual orange Adidas shorts and a graphic black and white t-shirt.

He bared his tattoo-inked thighs in the bottoms and wore black socks with matching slides.

LaBeouf slicked his dark hair back and sported a full beard with a pair of glossy black sunglasses.



The outing comes just a day after he penned an unprecedented email to Olivia Wilde, which was published in Vanity Fair.

In the impassioned note, he claimed that he wasn't fired from the director's movie Don't Worry Darling, despite the widespread belief that he was.



