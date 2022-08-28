Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck set internet on fire with PDA-filled outing in Italy

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are going heads strong with their relationship and dishing out major couple goals.



The newlyweds are melting many hearts with their chemistry as they are seen expressing love publicly, going on surprise dates, being possessive, and supporting one another through thick and thin.



Lopez and Affleck dined at al-fresco before sharing a kiss during endless second honeymoon in Italy on Saturday. The 50-year-old was momentarily distracted from his own meal as he guided a spoonful of food into his new wife's mouth during their latest public appearance.

Lopez used a handy napkin to wipe bearded Ben's lips as they faced one another across an outdoor table. The couple also locked lips before venturing out for a shopping spree in Como, during which the couple mingled with locals while strolling hand in hand.

Lopez was looking smashing in a cream, embroidered maxi dress for her lunch outing, which featured a criss-cross string bust and long-sleeve. she also wore matching sunhat, heels and a cream handbag with colourful embroidery.

On the other hand, Ben Affleck looked dashing in a pair of cream chinos and a baby blue pinstripe shirt, with the recent groom adding a pair of sunglasses of his own. Following their lunch, Ben lapped up the gorgeous views as he pulled out a camera to take some snaps on, documenting the moment.