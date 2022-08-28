Netflix demanding emergency meetings with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: ‘All hands on deck!’

Netflix executives have reportedly been locked in emergency meetings with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, following the public backlash.

This revelation has been made in the entertainment newsletter The Ankler by an inside source.

The insider began by explaining Netflix's requirements following Pearl's cancellation, as well as the dipping subscriber counts.

According to the source, “Harry and Meghan called an all-hands meeting. They were deeply concerned about the optics of this.”

Even “Meghan wanted to talk to Ted [Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix],” the source added before concluding.

This claim comes shortly after royal commentator Daniela Elser branded the couple “completely unsuccessful” in the US and argued that their “novelty factor had worn off.”

“Harry and Meghan might have titles and the Buckingham Palace Wi-Fi password but that is not enough of a distinction for big companies to merrily tip millions into their bank accounts for the chance to work with them. They have to actually do something to prove themselves," she admitted to News.com.au at the time.”

“They can’t just hope they can coast along on the whiff of a mothballed HRH here forever more.”