Princess Eugenie is convincing uncle Charles to forgive Andrew over 'tea': Insider

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are convincing Prince Charles to forgive their father Andrew.

It is reported that the sisters have had a 'business meeting' with Charles, where they have discussed the possibility of Andrew returning to public life.

The Sun reports all their pleas “fell on deaf ears”, with a source saying: “There’s no change.”

The meeting was reportedly held at Birkhall Estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

A source said: “The past few years since he stepped down after the Epstein interview have taken their toll and losing his royal roles has left him with next to nothing.

“His family are close so it’s natural Beatrice and Eugenie want to get involved. They were only looking out for their father and this latest development shows just how intense everything is getting.

“But there will be no return to public royal duty for Prince Andrew.”