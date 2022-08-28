Prince Harry must 'redo' his memoir or risk being isolated by Royal Family

Prince Harry reportedly risks being cut off from the Royal Family if he doesn’t make changes to his upcoming memoir, as per a royal commentator.
Express UK quoted royal expert Angela Levin as warning the Duke of Sussex about redoing his memoir if he wants to maintain his relationship with the royal family.
As per Levin: “Something he badly needs to keep his commercial life going, if nothing else or go ahead still attacking his 'trapped' family, be ready for cut-offs.”
Levin also stated that Prince Harry needs to ‘re-do or drop his memoir if wants to rebuild his relationship with the Royal Family or risk being cut off’, reported Express UK.
